COLUMBIA - Missouri Football announced Thursday kickoff times for week 2 and 3 of the upcoming 2022 season.
As previously announced, the Tigers open the season at home versus Louisiana Tech on Thursday Sept. 1, 2022, at 7 p.m. on ESPNU.
Then in week 2, the first road matchup of the season is versus Kansas State at 11 a.m. on Saturday Sept. 10, 2022. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
In week 3, Missouri is back at home against Abilene Christian University with another 11 a.m. kickoff on Saturday Sept. 17, 2022. The home game versus ACU will be shown on SEC Network Plus.
The Missouri Tigers had a total of 5 11 a.m. kickoff times last season with 3 of the games being SEC matchups.
The only other kickoff time that MU has announced for Missouri is the Battle Line Rivalry Game versus Arkansas. The game is in week 12 of the season and is a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS on Friday Nov. 25, 2022, at home.
