TAMPA, FL. — 48 hours before they take the field at Raymond James Stadium for the Gasparilla Bowl, Missouri and Wake Forest football players united on the field at Sligh Middle Magnet School in Tampa, FL., to build over 100 bicycles for students in the local community.
The event was hosted by the OnBikes Organization, a Tampa-based non-profit.
This afternoon we are at Sligh Middle School as #Mizzou takes part in an @onbikes_org community service event. @KOMUnews @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/GCLcqCnepg— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) December 21, 2022
“Having these players that they see on TV are now coming to work with them and build something and to produce a product that they get to take home and play. Hopefully it creates an impact," said OnBikes founder Julius Tobin.
The Tigers and Demon Deacons had the chance to help build the bicycles with the kids while also playing football, dancing and connecting together.
“It means everything to give back to the youth," Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III said. "Once before I was one of these kid and I ain't have everything growing up. So just getting back, it just gives me a good heart.”
Tobin described the event as a small step towards the bigger goal of helping out Tampa's community.
"Tampa is is a growing metropolitan area, but it's growing the right way," Tobin said. "People have a lot of heart, have a lot to give. And we want to take care of each other."
The Tigers are set to have their final practice on Thursday ahead of Friday's Gasparilla Bowl. Missouri plays Wake Forest on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium.