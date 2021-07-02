COLUMBIA - Mizzou football picked up highly touted running back Tavorus Jones on Friday.
Jones is a 4-star recruit from El Paso, Texas who is the highest ranked running back in the state of Texas.
He also ranked 10th in the nation as a junior as well as the 20th player overall in the state.
He drew interest from big programs such as Alabama, Michigan, and Texas, but surprisingly chose Mizzou.
This gives coach Eli Drinkwitz a fifth four-star recruit for the 2022 class.
Mizzou basketball also made moves on the recruiting trail picking up 6'5" point guard Christian Jones from East St. Louis who is the first commitment for the team.
Mizzou football's class now ranks 19th at 247Sports.