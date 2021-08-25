COLUMBIA - This upcoming football season is bringing a bit of normalcy back to sports. On Wednesday afternoon Missouri Football Head Coach, Eliah Drinkwitz said his team has reached the vaccination level required to avoid SEC COVID-19 protocols.
"We’ve got to be close to 85 if not over. I know the staff’s at 98%. Combine that with our players and we’re over (85)."
With the team surpassing the 85% vaccine threshold, this means that the Tigers will not have to undergo regular COVID-19 testing.
SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said at the 2021 SEC media days that teams with less than an 85% vaccination rate will have to get tested regularly, and if a team cannot play due not having enough players thanks to COVID, that team will have to forfeit the game(s).
Mizzou Athletics announced in March, that Faurot Field will be at full capacity for the 2021 football season.
"We got to get fans in the stands, we got to get students in the student section," said Drinkwitz on Wednesday. "About 1,500 student tickets still out there, we got to get those sold, we got to get students there that's where the energy starts."
The Tigers take on Central Michigan at Faurot Field on September 4 to open the 2021 season.