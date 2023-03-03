COLUMBIA - Missouri Gymnastics won against No. 8 Alabama to close out the SEC competition season. The Tigers won with a team score of 197.075 against the Crimson Tide's 196.750 team score.  

For vault, Missouri's Amari Celestine led the way with an individual score of 9.875. MU had a 49.150 team score and Alabama had a 49.175 team score in this event.  

During bars, Jocelyn Moore led the Tigers with an individual score of 9.925. Missouri had a 49.350 team score and Alabama had a 49.375 team score for bars.  

On the beam, Helen Hu led the Tigers with a 9.950 individual score. Luisa Blanco recorded a perfect 10 on the event for Alabama. Missouri had a 49.100 team score and Alabama had a 49.450 team score on the beam event.  

The Tigers finished the night on floor. Amari Celestine led the way with a 9.95 individual score for the Tigers. Missouri had a 49.475 team score and Alabama had a 48.750 team score for this event.  

Lily Hudson for Alabama scored a 39.450 individual score, defeating MU's Sienna Schreiber, who scored a 39.325 individual score in the all-around.

Missouri improves to a 7-3 record and are to host a quad-meet on March 10 featuring Southeast Missouri State, University of North Carolina and Ball State University. 

