COLUMBIA - The Missouri men's basketball team escaped Mizzou Arena with a 85-82 win over Vanderbilt, the win following four double-digit scoring performances by the Tigers.
"I am happy about how our guys responded in the last three minutes," head Coach Dennis Gates said, "and utmost respect to the environment. Our fans won the game tonight with our effort."
Missouri Men's Basketball was looking to bounce back in its game against Vanderbilt following a loss to Arkansas on Wednesday. The Tigers also looked to move to 2-1 in SEC play for just the third time since they joined the conference.
Vanderbilt got off to a strong start against the Tigers. The Commodores started the game with an 8-2 scoring run. Missouri's only points in the first five minutes came from Ronnie DeGray III sinking two free throws.
The Tigers started to pick up momentum with just under 14 minutes left in the first half when D'moi Hodge made a three pointer followed by a dunk from Kobe Brown.
The Tigers struggled with fouls early in the game, however, when Missouri got called six times in the first eight and a half minutes. Brown was called for two of those fouls which took him off the court.
With just under 10 minutes in the first half, Hodge started to take over the game. He made a pair of three-pointers and a shot where he got fouled. This brought the Tigers back within one point and had the fans back on their feet.
"I'm not afraid to say this, D'moi Hodge is sick with the flu," Gates said, "and for him to be able to come out and do what he did is excellent because he put us on his back when we were down early."
Missouri picked up its first lead of the game with seven and half minutes left in the first half. From there, the Tigers exchanged scores with Vanderbilt, but started to force turnovers on defense. Missouri went into the half with a tie.
The second half was back-and-forth for both teams with Missouri and Vanderbilt each going on scoring runs throughout. The Tigers went on a 13-2 run in the first eight minutes of the second half and built up an 11-point lead, their largest of the game, during that run.
"We just had to bounce back, you know, persevere through all the runs," Noah Carter said. "We're going to get every teams best shot, so just hunkering down and getting in our groove is all we needed to do."
The end of the game came down to free throws for the Tigers with Missouri scoring 12 points on free throws alone during the last three and a half minutes. The Tigers finished the game shooting 27-31 from the line.
"That's the only way you win close games," Gates said. "To be able to get to the free throw line and, obviously, execute in that spot."
Next up for the Tigers is another SEC road test against Texas A&M on Wednesday.