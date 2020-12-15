COLUMBIA- Mizzou football junior linebacker Nick Bolton was announced as a finalist for the Butkus award yesterday, the first player ever for the Tigers to be named a finalist. This weekend will likely be Bolton's final regular season game with Missouri, should he declare for the NFL draft.
The Butkus award is given annually to the best linebacker in the nation. Bolton currently leads the SEC in solo tackles with 52, but in true Nick Bolton fashion, he attributed the honor largely to the team.
"Just a testament to our defense as a whole. Those guys took up blocks up front. Everybody's done their responsibility to the best of their ability. Being among the finalists is a blessing from God," said Bolton. "I wouldn't be able to do it without my teammates here, Coach Walt[ers], Coach Drink[witz], Coach DJ [Smith]. Just a testament to all the hard work those guys put in and put me in a position to make plays."
Bolton has the potential to be a first round draft pick, but did not give a good indication of his post-season plans.
"My main focus is just Mississippi state, trying to be 1-0 this week. We're trying to find a winning season here. A lot of people counted us out," said Bolton. "The main goal right now is trying to finish 6-4, have a winning season for our seniors and give them the bowl game if possible."
The Tigers finish out their regular season this Saturday against Mississippi State in Starksville, Mississippi at 2:30 p.m.