MANHATTAN, KS - The Missouri Tigers fall to 1-1 after losing to Kansas State on the road 40-12.
"Lot of things to correct, one game doesn't define a season, it's not going to define our season, how we respond to it will," Eliah Drinkwitz said following the game.
The Tigers scored first on its opening possession. Quarterback Brady Cook compiled 22 rushing yards on four attempts during the drive to help set up a 49-yard field goal from kicker Harrison Mevis, giving Mizzou an early 3-0 lead.
However, Kansas State wasted no time grabbing the lead. Running back Deuce Vaughn punched in a one-yard touchdown run to give the Wildcats a four-point lead with just over four minutes left in the first quarter.
Then, quarterback Adrian Martinez added a 16-yard rushing touchdown to extend Kansas State's lead to 14-3.
Later in the second quarter, the game entered a weather delay with heavy rain and lightning within 10 miles of the stadium. The Tigers faced a long third down on their own side of the field as the delay was announced.
WATCH: Highlights from #Mizzou VS #KState before the current weather delay. Wildcats lead 14-3 in the 2nd quarter. @BenArnetKOMU @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Eob6c6eyEK— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) September 10, 2022
Following the delay, the Wildcats forced Mizzou to punt, leading to a 76-yard return for a touchdown by Phillip Brooks. The Tigers blocked the extra point, giving Kansas State a 20-3 lead.
At halftime, Mizzou trailed 20-3. Kansas State received the second half kickoff but were forced to punt.
The Tigers started the half well as Brady Cook connected with Dominic Lovett on a 39-yard deep ball along the left sideline. The drive stalled leading to a Harrison Mevis field goal from 44-yards out. Tigers trailed 20-6.
After another Kansas State drive, Tigers received the ball within in their own 5-yard line. On the first play of the drive, Brady Cook gets intercepted by Kobe Savage.
Kansas State gets stood up by Missouri's defense but still managed to add points on a 35-yard field goal from Chris Tennant. Wildcats lead 23-6.
The next Tiger drive Brady Cook threw his second straight interception. Kansas State's senior middle linebacker, Daniel Green, jumped up to snag the interception near the line of scrimmage.
Kansas State would not be able to capitalize on the 2nd straight turnover as Chris Tennant missed a 31-yard field goal.
The next Missouri drive Eliah Drinkwitz put in Jack Abraham benching Brady Cook for a series at QB. Abraham, on the second play of the drive, tried to hit Nathaniel Peat in a lot of traffic and the ball bounced off his hands and into the hands of Kansas State's Nick Allen.
Drinkwitz explained following the game that Brady Cook is still the Tiger that will be under center.
"Brady's our quarterback I was just trying to light a spark or get something else going but Brady's our quarterback," Drinkwitz said.
Chris Tennant would get redemption on his previous missed kick as the Wildcat's drive was halted and Tennant connected on a 37-yard field goal to extend the Kansas State lead. Tigers trailed 26-6 at the end of the 3rd quarter.
Abraham got another series at QB where he was quickly picked off by Kansas State making it 4 straight drives of interceptions for the Missouri Tigers.
Captain and wideout, Tauskie Dove, believes his quarterback Brady Cook will be ready next week.
"I know Brady will bounce back. You know he's an outstanding person and quarterback," Dove said.
"I know Brady will bounce back..." - #Mizzou wide receiver and captain, Tauksie Dove, on his QB1. pic.twitter.com/yrCdAY6eIa— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) September 10, 2022
The following Kansas State drive talented running back Deuce Vaughn made plays to put the game out of reach. First a 29-yard scamper and then a 24-yard touchdown running breaking multiple tackles on his way to the end zone. Kansas State lead 33-6.
The rushing defense would continue to be a problem for Mizzou down the stretch. DJ Giddens broke through for a 28-yard touchdown to add insurance for Kansas State late in the fourth quarter making it 40-6.
As time expired in the game, Cody Schrader found the end zone for Mizzou. Six points to cut into the sizable deficit as the Missouri Tigers lose 40-12.
HIGHLIGHTS: #Mizzou Football struggles in Manhattan as they fall to Kansas State by 28 points. The Tigers will be back at home next Saturday to host Abilene Christian.Kansas State: 40 | Mizzou: 12FINAL@BenArnetKOMU pic.twitter.com/lISCN6wO7C— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) September 10, 2022