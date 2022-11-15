COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers defeated Southern Illinois University Edwardsville 105-80 on Tuesday night. Dennis Gates and his team now start the season with a 4-0 record.
Heading into this matchup against the Cougars from the Ohio Valley Conference, Missouri wanted to keep its offensive surge going. The Tigers did just that.
Missouri jumped out to an early 14-6 lead with D'Moi Hodge shooting 4-5 with nine points at the under-16 timeout.
SIUE kept the deficit within 10 until the 8:56 mark of the first half until the Tigers extended their lead to 12 and never looked back.
Kobe Brown got into early foul trouble leading Gates to play the senior only eight minutes, but Brown still finished with an efficient 12 points. Gates shared that Brown kept his energy and esteem up when he got into foul trouble and sat on the bench.
"Kobe was cheering and sometimes when guys get in those situations they sit and talk themselves out of a rhythm but he was still able to score double digits," Gates said.
In the first half Missouri shot 56.8% from the field and 30% from three-point range.
Their largest lead of the night came with 10:22 left in the second half. Missouri was up by 41, 86-45. Every Mizzou player stepped on the court. The Cougars would eventually cut the deficit to 25.
Missouri improved their three-point percentage to 50% in the second half, a big factor in Tiger's impressive offensive performance. Coach Gates was thrilled with how his team shot from behind the arc.
"We shot over 40% from the three point line, that's a great stat," Gates said.
The Tigers were great on both sides of the court, tying their season-high in steals at 15 and continuing their streak of 20+ assists.
D'Moi Hodge was the player of the game as he had 30 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists shooting 4-9 from deep. Tre Gomillion and Isiaih Mosley both finished with 10 points, and Sean East II scored 14 with a team high 5 assists. Although Hodge's performance impressed a lot of people tonight, Gates already knew how skilled the British Virgin Islands' native is.
"I've seen him score 46 on the sideline; I saw him at Florida State and offered him his first scholarship," Gates said.
Coach Gates touched on foul trouble being the only negative about tonight, as Missouri committed 28 fouls. He said he realizes that his team's defensive discipline needs to improve, but it's also early in this long season.
"We're all learning and stand connected in this journey," Gates said.
This was the most points scored by a Missouri Men's Basketball team since 2010.
The Tiger's next game is on Sunday at home against Mississippi Valley State. Tip-off is slated for 6:30 pm CT.