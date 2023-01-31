COLUMBIA - Missouri hosts LSU Wednesday as the Tigers resume SEC play following a win against then No. 12 Iowa State in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.
LSU comes into the game on an eight game losing streak, but has won against Missouri the last eight times the teams have met.
"There's no doubt they're coming in and they're not looking at their record," Missouri Men's Head Basketball Coach Dennis Gates said. "They're trying to win a ball game, and we have to focus on the things that give us an opportunity to win a ball game as well."
Starting with LSU, the Tigers are playing an easier three game stretch on their schedule. They will face opponents that have one or fewer conference wins on the season. Gates said entering February, the Tigers cannot take any matchup lightly.
"These are the dog days before the madness," Gates said. "The madness happens in march, but there are several, several things that happen in February that prepares a team, that puts teams in position to have success."
Missouri Graduate guard D'moi Hodge said he also anticipates competition to ramp up in February.
"I expect it to be more physical, more intense," Hodge said. "Getting closer to the end goal, everybody has dreams and aspirations, so I feel like everybody's going to come with their best shot."
Going forward, Gates said the team had gaps in its intensity against Iowa State which he looks to fix. He also said he doesn't want the team be deflated by a single play, like he thought happened with junior guard Mohamed Diarra after a missed dunk against the Cyclones.
Diarra, along with senior guard Isiaih Mosley, have seen more minutes in recent games, giving the Tigers more depth from the bench.
Missouri could still be without senior guard Tre Gomillion against LSU with Gates saying he is still game-by-game. Gomillion has missed the last two games due to a groin injury.
Tip off is 8 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.