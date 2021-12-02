The Missouri Tigers couldn't get anything going on offense in their ugly loss to Liberty on Tuesday night.
Mizzou shot just 29% from the field and turned the ball over 19 times in the game on the way to the 66-45 loss.
Liberty blitzed Missouri from the get go, jumping out to a 20-5 lead in the first half. The Flames extended the lead to 33-7 with 4:37 left before halftime.
Kobe Brown was the only Missouri Tiger to make a field goal in the first half, connecting on three of his six attempts for 7 points. Brown would finish with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Head Coach Cuonzo Martin said small mistakes led to the blowout loss.
"I thought we missed about eight at the rim, layups in and around the rim. Kobe (Brown) and Ronnie (DeGray III) had tips, Javon (Pickett) had tips and again, when those shots weren't falling, then you put pressure on your defense. You come down and shoot a quick shot and just some of those turnovers in the first half were uncharacteristic," Martin said.
Junior guard Amari Davis was the second leading scorer for Mizzou on Tuesday night, tallying 13 points on 4-11 shooting. No other Tiger reached double digits in the game.
Liberty's Darius McGhee had 20 points for the Flames, leading all scorers. The reigning Atlantic Sun Conference player of the year added four assists to his stat line.
Missouri will look to bounce back as they host Eastern Illinois at 7 p.m. at Mizzou Arena on Tuesday.