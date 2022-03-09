COLUMBIA- It was a cold and chilly day for softball at Battle High School where Lincoln University hosted Missouri S&T for a doubleheader matchup.
Before facing Missouri S&T, Lincoln University had an 11-game winning streak they wanted to extend.
However, earlier in the day, Missouri S&T went on to win the first game of the day by the score of 6-3, ending the winning streak at 11.
It didn't take long for the Blue Tigers to put a run on the score board in Game 2. Leslie Callahan stepped up to the plate and blasted a homerun towards left field to give Lincoln a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
However, the Miners wanted to start a winning streak of their own on the day as Shannon Flowers belted a home run into deep center field to take a 2-1 lead.
Although Callahan would add another home run to the game for the Blue Tigers, the Miners 11 hits and 3-run third inning would be enough to take the second game of the day.
Missouri S&T goes on to beat Lincoln University 4-2 and takes both wins from today's doubleheader.
Lincoln University has another double header on March 12th at Missouri Southern while Missouri S&T will play their own doubleheader on March 13th against Truman State.