TUSCALOOSA - Coming off of a two-game winning streak the No. 15 Tigers beat LSU on Thursday 4-1 in the SEC Tournament. This is Missouri's third straight win and its first SEC Tournament win in six years.
🗣 𝐌-𝐈-𝐙@MizzouSoftball ➡️ #SECSB Semis 🐯 pic.twitter.com/coFWtLFUuX— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) May 13, 2021
"So many of us have never had this feeling and like this confidence that we can beat anybody that steps in front of us," said senior designated player Cayla Kessinger, who was 1-3 with a homerun on Thursday. "I think that this is the right time to have that feeling and it's really good for us to have that confidence going into these games."
Kessinger's 4th inning home run made it 2-0. The next two Missouri runs would be RBI's off of singles by Brooke Wilmes in the 4th and 6th innings.
"On the bus this morning it was just the best we've felt in a really long time," said Wilmes. "We have so much confidence in the world right now and it's fantastic to see that everyone is performing, too."
Missouri's sophomore pitcher Jordan Weber only allowed LSU two hits, one run, and struck out four batters.
"It's such a boost," said Weber. "It gives us a lot of confidence because I feel like after that first win I feel like we all believe that we can do this. We have a chance and there's nothing stopping us."
"Our whole lineup one through nine is very dangerous right now and our pitching staff is doing an unbelievable job for us," add Wilmes.
The Tigers will stay in Tuscaloosa to take on the Florida Gators in the SEC Tournament semifinals Thursday at 3 pm CT. The game will be televised on ESPN 2.