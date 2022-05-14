Missouri Softball falls 4-0 to Arkansas in SEC Championship Game

In their first appearance in the SEC Softball Tournament Title Game since 2013, the Missouri Tigers failed to score a run in a 4-0 shutout defeat to the Arkansas Razorbacks, who won their first ever SEC Championship on Saturday.
Jenna Laird led off the game with a single to left field. The Tigers would only record one more hit for the rest of the game, as Arkansas pitcher Chenise Delce pitched a complete game, giving up two hits and no walks, along with six strikeouts. Delce was named the tournament's most valuable player.
"They're a phenomenal team," Missouri head coach Larissa Anderson said postgame. "They completely outplayed us today, out-pitched us, out-hit us. Congratulations to them, they were unbelievable today. Overall, very proud of our team. Obviously, disappointing outcome but we competed".
The Razorbacks took an early lead on a Danielle Gibson single to right field that scored KB Sides. The Tigers had not given up a run in their first three tournament games against Auburn, Alabama, and Tennessee. Arkansas doubled their lead in the second inning when Marlene Friedman brought home Kacie Hoffmann on an RBI single to center field. Hoffmann had tripled prior on a close play down the first base line. The umpires reviewed the play and the ruling on the field stood as called.
The 2-0 score remained the same into the fifth inning when Arkansas' first four batters all reached base on two walks and a pair of singles, including Sides scoring her second run on an Alex Honnold error throw. After Jordan Weber came in relief to try to escape the inning for Missouri, she recorded two consecutive outs, before a wild-pitch over the head of catcher Hatti Moore scored Gibson to seal the game.
Lauren Krings, Meghan Schumacher, and Jordan Weber all pitched for the Tigers in today's game for the first time all tournament. Krings received the loss after the run given up in the first inning, her only inning of work.
The final 13 Missouri batters were retired by Delce, including a Kara Daly groundout to seal the game. Missouri will now await their NCAA Tournament fate on Saturday evening's selection show. It is unknown if Missouri will be hosting a Regional next weekend.
"The whole goal of this program is always to be peaking at the right time and have momentum carrying into the postseason which we're doing right now," Anderson said. "I think we put ourselves in the conversation which is really all we wanted to do. It would be great if we did, if not we'll give our best effort wherever we do go."