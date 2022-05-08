TUSCALOOSA - The University of Missouri softball team took a 3-1 loss to Alabama after a controversial home run gave the Crimson Tide the lead.
The Tigers struggled early, going down in order in each of the first three innings. Jordan Weber kept Alabama scoreless through three innings.
Jenna Laird led off the fourth inning with an infield single. A bunt moved Laird to second. Kendyll Bailey hit a ground ball back to the pitcher. It was thrown away, allowing Laird to score. The Tigers took the lead 1-0.
Alabama intentionally walked Kimberly Wert, but Missouri could not score either of the two runs onboard.
In the bottom of the fourth, Alabama's Kali Heivilin reached first on an error. KJ Haney walked, putting two runners on base with two outs. Ashley Prange hit a long line drive to left field. The ball appeared to possibly leave the park, but re-entered the field of play. It was ruled a three-run home run on the field, but replays showed the ball hit the top of the wall and did not leave the park. This type of play is not reviewable under NCAA rules.
The Tigers would not recover. In the fifth inning, MU left two runners on base, losing to Alabama 3-1.
Jenna Laird went 2-for-3 with 1 RBI, extending her hit streak to nine games. Megan Schumacher had two strikeouts and allowed only one hit in 2.1 innings.
The Tigers will open SEC Tournament play against Auburn at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11 in Gainesville, Florida. The game will air on the SEC Network. The winner will face Alabama on Thursday.