COLUMBIA- Mizzou is still searching for their first SEC softball series win in over a calendar year.
The Tigers suffered their 20th defeat of the season at the hands of the Rebels, who won their first SEC series of the year.
The Tigers started off hot tonight, with a Jenna Laird double in the first. Laird would then steal third causing a throwing error, which would plate her to give the Tigers an early 1-0 lead.
Ole Miss would respond in the top of the second inning with an rbi double by Lexie Brady.
After holding steady at 1-1, the Rebels would get going. The Rebels would put two on for outfielder Mya Stevenson and she would make the Tigers pay. Stevenson ripped a three-run bomb to give the Rebels a 4-1 lead.
The Tigers would not quit.
Bottom of the fourth, Julia Crenshaw crushes a homer into left field, cutting the lead to 4-2.
Ole Miss would tack one more run on in the top of the frame to go up 5-2
Bottom fifth, The Tigers would storm back.
First it was Payton Jackson driving in two for the Tigers on a double.
Then, to cap it off, Julia Crenshaw would tie the game up with a triple, her second big hit of the game.
The teams were square at five.
Freshman Cierra Harrison which would take this game over for three innings, and lead the Tigers into the ninth inning.
In the 9th, the Rebels would finally break the tie. Keila Kamoku hit a two-run home run over the fence in left to give the Rebels a 7-5 lead.
This was one deficit the Tigers would not bounce back from, as the Rebels win a thriller.