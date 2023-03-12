COLUMBIA- Missouri Softball played Kentucky in a doubleheader today and the Wildcats swept MU.
Game 2:
The Tigers were quiet, and Wildcats were quiet on the offensive front until the six innings. The game was full of groundouts and flyouts.
Kennedy Sullivan doubled to right center and scored two Wildcats in the sixth inning to get the Wildcats on the board.
In the seventh, Wildcats Erin Coffel double and Kennedy Sullivan's single scored two more.
Tigers did not have an answer for Kentucky's pitching and lost 5-0. Jordan Weber started the game and went 5.2 innings, allowing 6 hits, 2 runs and 2 strikeouts.
Game 3:
Freshman Tiger Cierra Harrison looking to stay undefeated on the season. The Wildcats had other plans with Erin Coffel's flyout, Rylea's Smith's double and Kennedy Sullivan's fielders choice, making the score 3-0.
Harrison had a three up three down inning in the second. However, the top of the third saw more scoring from the Wildcats. Smith's triple and Halle Mitchell's flyout gave Kentucky a 5-0 lead. The Wildcats would score one more.
For the Tigers pitching, Harrison only went 3 innings, Laurin Krings went 2 innings and Emma Nichols finished the pitched the rest of the game.
The Tigers would lose 6-0 and Harrison earned her first loss of the season. MU is now 16-8 and will play a doubleheader against Illinois Tuesday.