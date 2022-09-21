The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame announced the inductees to its Class of 2022 Wednesday during a press conference at the Holiday Inn Executive Center.
The Enshrinement will be held this November in Columbia. It's set for Sunday, Nov. 20 at 5 p.m., and will honor a surplus of individuals, teams and programs.
Byron Shive, CEO and executive director of the Sports Hall of Fame, unveiled several honorees Wednesday, and several of them are well-known to mid-Missouri:
Justin Gage - Jefferson City High School/University of Missouri/Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans
Throughout his time at Jefferson City High School and MU, Gage racked up a surplus of awards for both basketball and football. He went on to be the fifth-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 2003 and played eight seasons in the NFL. He now is an assistant coach for Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis.
Brian Smith - University of Missouri wrestling coach
Smith is in his 25th season as head coach of the Mizzou wrestling team. He's helped coach his teams to countless titles, making him the winningest coach in program history. Smith was a former wrestler at Michigan State University and then made his way to coach at Syracuse and Cornell University before arriving at Mizzou.
Jill Nagel - Rock Bridge High School girls basketball coach
Nagel is entering her 18th season at Rock Bridge with a 383-98 record. She's led this program to five Class 5 state championships, and is the only Class 5 program to win four consecutive state titles. Nagel has and continues to impact the lives of every athlete she has coached. Before making her way to Rock Bridge, she spent time coaching at William Jewell, Findlay and Central Michigan University.
Chad Moller - Former Mizzou Associate Director of Athletics-Strategic Communications
Moller worked in the University of Missouri's sports information department for 26 years. At his time there, he did everything from managing to promoting several types of programs. He also held a surplus of titles within Mizzou's athletic department. One of his many accomplishments include earning Best in Nation for media guides twice.
Wendy Spratt - Columbia College softball coach
Spratt recently completed her 29th season as head softball coach at Columbia College. With the second-most wins in NAIA history, Spratt is looking to increase her record of 988-441 to 1,000 wins. At her time in the program she has led her teams to several accomplishments including 17 NAIA national tournament appearances. Spratt continues to honor her alma mater and help them reach new heights within the program.
Kent Fewell - Retired Columbia Hickman High School baseball coach
Fewell spent 27 seasons coaching baseball at Columbia Hickman High School. His impact on the program has been exponential. Following his retirement, they even named the baseball field in his honor. Fewell has done his alma mater proud by winning several titles for Hickman's baseball program. He's also coached five players that went to play professionally.
The rest of the Class of 2022 is as follows:
- Mike Griggs - Former Director of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department
- Boonville High School's 1974 State Championship Football Team
- Hickman High School Girls Swim and Diving Era of 1979-1999
- Blair Oaks High School's 2006 and 2007 State Championship Baseball Teams
- Mexico High School Boys Track and Field Era of 1974-1979
- Westran High School Softball Era of 1984-1999
- Tipton High School Boys Golf Era of 2003-2008
- Dr. Kerwin Urhahn - Retired Executive Director of MSHSAA
- Dale Labuary & the late Geary Labuary - Former Monroe City and California football coaches
- Hermann High School volleyball program
- Ron Lykins - Mizzou wheelchair basketball coach
- Michelle Boyd - Truman State University Head Athletic Trainer
- David Sturm - Longtime high school umpire and referee in Salisbury
- Columbia Orthopaedic Group - John Q. Hammons Founder's Award