Missouri State guard and former Rock Bridge star Isiaih Mosley officially entered the transfer portal, he confirmed to Springfield NBC affiliate KYTV on Thursday. Mosley has led the Bears for three seasons after leading Rock Bridge to a state championship in 2019.
Mosley was a key contributor to the Bears offense, averaging 20 points per game along with six rebounds and two assists a game. He was named to the Missouri Valley Conference's all-conference 1st team for a second consecutive season.
Mosley's highest scoring game came again Northern Iowa in January when he scored 43 points in a one-point loss. He scored 40 points twice last season, and 30 or more points six times last season.
The Bears appeared in the NIT and faced off against Oklahoma where Mosley scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Mosley can still decide to return to Missouri State and can remove his name from the portal at any time. He also declared for the NBA Draft in early April, a process that allows him to return to college if he choses to do so by June 1st.