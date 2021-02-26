COLUMBIA - The Missouri baseball team returned to Taylor Stadium Friday for game one of the home opening series against Omaha.
Columbia native Spencer Miles got the start and had a solid outing for the Tigers. Miles, a graduate of Rock Bridge High School, gave up zero earned runs and scattered just three hits across six innings of work.
Mizzou got on the board in the first inning with an RBI single up the middle by Andrew Keefer, scoring Joshua Day from second base. Later in the inning, Mark Vierling scored on an error to give Mizzou a 2-0 lead.
Vierling extended Missouri's lead in the third inning by cranking a solo home run over the left field wall, and the Tigers got more insurance in the fifth. With the bases loaded, Luke Mann drove one down the right field line to score all three base runners. By the end of the inning, Mizzou was comfortably ahead 7-0.
However, those insurance runs were not enough as Omaha wasn't going down without a fight. In the seventh, senior Cameron Pferrer relieved Miles on the mound and things started to get out of hand for the Tigers. There were two more pitching changes in the inning and by the time Mizzou got out of the top of the seventh, Omaha had pushed five runs across.
With a few walks and some clutch hits, Mizzou responded with five runs of its own, putting the Tigers up 12-5 at the end of the seventh.
Omaha pushed another five runs across against the bullpen, but Missouri secured the 12-10 victory over Omaha.
The Tigers will look to build off Friday's win in a doubleheader against Omaha on Saturday starting at noon.