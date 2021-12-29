LEXINGTON - The Missouri Tigers dropped their S.E.C. opener in Lexington against Kentucky, 83-56, as four out of the five Wildcat’s starters reached double digits.
Kentucky opened the game on a 7-0 run, but Missouri responded with an 11-0 run of their own. Amari Davis’ layup with 12:15 in the first half gave them their only lead of the night, 18-17. Davis finished tied with the most points for the Tigers with 10 points.
The Wildcats closed the first half on a 34-9 run that saw the Tigers struggle to score in the final five minutes, giving Kentucky a 44-27 lead at halftime and the momentum headed into the second half.
“We could just not have a couple of the main guys in, so it goes right back to the fact that Kobe and Amari were in foul trouble,” said assistant coach Cornell Mann. "And so, to me, that's what happened, not necessarily anything they did in terms of adjustment.”
To start the second half, Missouri closed the gap on Kentucky’s lead, trailing 45-36 with 17:07 to go. However, the Tiger’s struggled shooting the ball down the stretch, and the Wildcats capitalized, leading by as much as 27.
Missouri shot 5 for 25 (20%) from beyond the arch and 33% from the field, while Kentucky shot 5 for 17 from three (30%) and 43% from the field. The Tigers also only shot 10 free throws in the contest compared to the Wildcat’s 26 attempts.
“I think our guys came out tonight and fought, especially early in the first half,” Mann said. “We had some silly fouls that take a little bit of air out of the ball for us and don’t allow you to be as confident and play with as much confidence as you would normally play.”
Keion Brooks Jr. scored 17 points Wednesday night for Kentucky, TyTy Washington Jr. added 14 and Oscar Tshiebwe finished with a double-double (13 points, 20 rebounds).
Davis and DaJuan Gordon led the scoring for Missouri with 10 points each. They were the only Tigers to finish in double digits.
Missouri’s bench outscored Kentucky’s 34-20, but the Wildcats beat the Tigers in the paint (36-28) and in transition (25-10).
Missouri will face Mississippi State in its S.E.C. home opener on Wednesday, Jan. 5.