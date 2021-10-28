The Missouri Tigers women's basketball team got their season started on the right track, defeating Lindenwood, 87-39, in their exhibition game on Thursday night.
It may not be broadcast live tonight but that doesn’t mean @KOMUsports won’t have the highlights! @MizzouWBB VS @LindenwoodWBB starts in 15 minutes! It’s the #Mizzou Tigers first exhibition game of the season. @KOMUsports (@harrisonvapnek for more updates) pic.twitter.com/st8llJpGCo— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) October 28, 2021
Hayley Frank led the Tigers in scoring with 19 points, along with eight rebounds. Aijha Blackwell scored 14 points on 50 percent shooting, grabbing six rebounds of her own.
Blackwell was selected this week to the preseason All-SEC 2nd Team by the conference's coaches. She averaged 12.4 points per game last season for the Tigers.
Aijha Blackwell, for #Mizzou, makes it look easy spinning around the defender for the bucket, she has 14 and 6. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/QxfuevXdhp— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) October 29, 2021
Missouri opened the game on an early 18-4 run in the first seven minutes, including a early triples from Mama Dembele and Lauren Hansen. The Tigers went 9/20 from behind the arc tonight.
Good hustle on the offensive glass from Hayley Frank leads to the pull up triple from Lauren Hansen. Strong start for Missouri.Missouri 9 | Lindenwood 26:57 1Q@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rUz2yRkrxj— Harrison Vapnek (@harrisonvapnek) October 29, 2021
The Tigers got a spark in the first half from their freshmen off the bench. Freshmen Sarah Linthacum, Izzy Higginbottom, and Kiya Dorroh combined for 15 points in the opening half.
Higginbottom finished her Tiger debut with 13 points in 24 minutes. Higginbottom was the number 20 ranked point guard in the 2021 Class by ESPNW.
Lots of hustle in this first half for the Tigers. Dorroh chases down the offensive rebound and it leads to an Izzy Higginbottom open triple for her first triple as a Tiger. Freshman coming to play for Mizzou early on in this one. Tigers lead 40-11. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/Z2HcrLK2Ki— Harrison Vapnek (@harrisonvapnek) October 29, 2021
Leading 53-18 entering the second half, the Tigers kept their foot on the gas, stretching the lead to 45 at one point, highlighted by back-to-back three pointers from Frank. Missouri outscored Lindenwood 34-21 in the second half.
Check out this nice layup from Izzy Higginbottom in transition. The freshman has 11 points in her Tiger debut. Missouri leads 70-28 into the 4th quarter. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/bOm4v6S1yZ— Harrison Vapnek (@harrisonvapnek) October 29, 2021
For Lindenwood, Sophia Horton led the Lions in scoring with 12 points on 5/6 shooting in just 15 minutes of game action. Ellen McCorkle added 10 points as well.
Missouri is coming off a 9-13 season, in which the Tigers had seven games canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
FINAL:Tigers win their first exhibition game of the season. @LindenwoodWBB 39@MizzouWBB 87@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/sJ8utlM8fz— Chase (@ChaseMatteson) October 29, 2021
Missouri is back at Mizzou Arena for another exhibition game next Thursday, as the Tigers host Southwest Baptist at 7 pm.