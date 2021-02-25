Four Missouri women's basketball players reached double figures on Thursday night against Tennessee, but it wasn't enough to get past the Vols' two stars.
Tennessee leading scorers Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell led the way with 26 and 23 points, respectively. The rest of the Volunteers came in third with 19 points combined as the Tigers lost a close one, 78-73.
"I feel for our girls," Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. "They're competing, I'm proud of our resiliency and this one's tough, for sure."
Davis dominated the second half, scoring all 26 of her points after the break. With the score tied at 71 and 2:23 to go, she drove with the right hand and fought her way past Missouri guard Haley Troup for the bucket and the foul.
After Davis made the ensuing free throw, the Vols took a 74-71 lead that they would not give up for the rest of the game.
"Obviously, she's such a great player, and she just kind of took over there in the second half," Pingeton said. "We didn't have an answer for her."
After an early 9-2 deficit, Missouri took the lead for most of the first half thanks to flaming-hot three-point shooting for the second game in a row.
The Tigers made seven threes in the first half on 15 attempts, capped off with Shug Dickson's buzzer-beater to take the lead at the end of the second quarter.
Troup and Aijha Blackwell paced the Tigers in scoring with 16 apiece. 10 of Troup's points came in the first quarter.
"I think [Troup] has gotten a lot better in a lot of different areas," Pingeton said. "I'm really proud of her. I just feel like she plays with better pace than she has in the past."
The Tigers are back in action Sunday Feb. 28 against Mississippi State, playing their regular season finale.