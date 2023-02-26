COLUMBIA - The Missouri Women's Basketball team lost 61-52 against the Florida Gators in its regular season finale. The Tigers finished the regular season 17-12 and 6-10 in conference play.
Missouri had control of the game in the first quarter. After keeping it close with the Gators for the opening minutes, the Tigers went on an 11-0 run to build an eight point lead.
Missouri didn't fare as well in the second quarter. Florida erased the Tigers' lead in the first 4 minutes of the quarter and got to work on building a lead of their own. The Gators chipped away at the Missouri defense to go up by 7 at the half.
The Tigers were never able to overcome their deficit. KK Deans lit up the second half for Florida, including a three to beat the shot clock buzzer in the third and another three to beat the quarter buzzer at the end of the third.
The shots were not falling for Missouri in the fourth quarter where the Tigers only shot 21.4 percent from the field and 14.3 percent from behind the arc.
Missouri will start its postseason at the SEC Tournament on Thursday in Greenville, South Carolina. The Tigers will be facing Arkansas for the third time this season.