COLUMBIA - Coming off of only one day of rest, the Missouri women's basketball team defeated Jackson State 74-61, led by a 21-point performance from Hayley Frank.
Frank was a key piece to the Tiger's scoring attack. She was an impressive 8-13 from the field and 4-8 from 3-point-range.
The Tigers came out slower than usual on offense, shooting only 2-7 from the 3-point-range in the first quarter.
Luckily, the Tiger defense came out tonight as they allowed only 12 points from Jackson State in the first quarter.
The second quarter happened in a similar fashion with the Tigers building on their 15-12 lead at the end of the first quarter and extending it to 34-27 at the half.
The Tigers came out in the second half firing, shooting 66% from the field in both the third quarter and the fourth quarter.
Missouri kept building on their lead, and lead by as many as 26 late in the fourth quarter.
Missouri ended the second half strong with the help of Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen. Hayley Frank landed a total of 29 points and 4 rebounds, helping to crank out a Missouri win by 13 points. Lauren Hansen had 17 points and went 5 for 6 on free throws.
The offensive help from Frank and Hansen also allowed Missouri to maintain a strong defense in the second half, even though they allowed 13 points in the last 3 minutes of the game.
After the game Tiger head coach Robin Pingeton said above everything, she liked the way the team played together.
“I thought it was just a complete team win. A lot of things… any given night you never know who’s gonna step up for us but, we found a way to get it done. Obviously the last three minutes our defense gave up 13 points,” Coach Pingeton said. “But overall a great team win.”
The Tigers will look to continue their 7-0 unbeaten streak at Mizzou Arena Sunday, Dec. 18 against Illinois.