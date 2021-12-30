COLUMBIA — The Tigers have their first win against a No. 1 team in program history. Mizzou defeated South Carolina in overtime, 70-69.
The Tigers entered today's matchup with just eight players due to COVID-19 protocols: Hayley Frank, Haley Troup, Mama Dembele, Lauren Hansen, Ladazhia Williams, Kiya Dorroh, Sara Rose-Smith, and Sarah Linthacum. Frank said wins like this made her want to be Missouri Tiger.
"We didn't stop believing for 45 minutes," Frank said. "That's why we got the result we did. This is the kind of games that I came to Mizzou."
Four players scored in double figures: Frank at 21, Hansen with 21, Dembele with 11 and Williams with 12 points. Williams put up a double-double, contributing 10 rebounds.
"They gave us everything they had," Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton said. "They absolutely emptied their tank, and like I said, great memories are creating by great opportunities, and they maximized this. I said before the game, I said, 'I don't know how to read the odds in Vegas, I don't know how that all works, but I guarantee you: it's 100 to zero, and no one's got us winning this game'."
Mizzou led at half 32-38 against the Gamecocks. The Tigers were able to keep Aliyah Boston to zero field goals in the first half. Boston would score her first field goal in the second half and went on to post a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds. South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley felt Boston did not play enough minutes to win.
"Boston did not play much in the first half, but was able to play longer in the second." Staley said. "When she got on the floor in the second half, she ended up with the double and overall, we could not get her enough touches."
South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso added 14 points and eight rebounds. Zia Cooke also had 10 points for the Gamecocks.
Staley said her team listens to her the most in losses, noting the Gamecocks have to shoot the ball better and do a better job getting the post players the ball to take and hit good shots. Staley credited Mizzou for their resilience.
"That is how they play." Staley said. "They play that style of play. They [Mizzou] always give themselves a chance to win."
The game headed into overtime as Cooke was unable to sink her final-second midrange jumper. The Gamecocks scored early with a Boston three-pointer and Victaria Saxton layup in overtime. Mizzou would answer, as Hansen and Frank combined for all six of the Tigers' overtime points. Hansen scored the game-winning layup with 0.1 seconds remaining.
"To be honest, I didn't think anything." Hansen said. "When the ball is hanging on the rim, like I didn't know it was hanging on there. But this went in. My team had confidence in me, so just like not shy away from the moment step up to it for them. We all deserve that moment. We've worked really hard the last six months. That is a big one."
6,139 attended the game, the most since March 3, 2019 against Alabama, which was Mizzou women's basketball alumna Sophie Cunningham's senior night. Pingeton said the Cunningham sisters Lindsey and Sophie Cunningham helped to sell tickets as they were raising funds for the Ronald McDonald House.
"It just kind of he emotional, you just appreciate the fans so much," Pingeton said. "We want fans to feel a part of this, because we can't do that without them. "
Pingeton said the team's mission this year was never about beating South Carolina, but about being in the NCAA tournament in March.
The Tigers will travel to Nashville to play Vanderbilt on Sunday.