Missouri sured up its defensive backfield for the 2022 season on Sunday thanks to a commitment from junior college cornerback L.J. Hewitt. Hewitt announced his commitment on social media on Sunday afternoon.
I’m a 🐯🖤 #MIZ @CoachBlakeBaker @coachalpogue @NastyWideOuts @MizzouFootball @speedline04 @CoachDrinkwitz @clarencemcdoug1 @BrettSShufelt pic.twitter.com/lJc4ZDQ1uQ— Les "LJ" Hewitt (@LjHewitt) May 22, 2022
Hewitt played 9 games for Holmes Community College in Mississippi before transferring to Mississippi Gulf College. As a freshman at Holmes in 2021 Hewitt had 18 tackles and 1 interception.
Prior to his juco days the 6'3", 175 pound Samford, FL native had 34 tackles, 2 interceptions and 7 pass-break ups as a senior at Palmetto High School. Hewitt chose Mizzou over offers from Iowa State and Mississippi State.