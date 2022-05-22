Missouri sured up its defensive backfield for the 2022 season on Sunday thanks to a commitment from junior college cornerback L.J. Hewitt.  Hewitt announced his commitment on social media on Sunday afternoon.

Hewitt played 9 games for Holmes Community College in Mississippi before transferring to Mississippi Gulf College.  As a freshman at Holmes in 2021 Hewitt had 18 tackles and 1 interception.

Prior to his juco days the 6'3", 175 pound Samford, FL native had 34 tackles, 2 interceptions and 7 pass-break ups as a senior at Palmetto High School.  Hewitt chose Mizzou over offers from Iowa State and Mississippi State.

