Mizzou Football's offseason rebuild continued over the weekend as Eliah Drinkwitz and his staff secured two more commitments.
On Saturday University at Buffalo tight end Tyler Stephens committed to Mizzou.
🏡 @MizzouFootball @CoachErikLink #MIZ pic.twitter.com/u4bkEybhGi— Tyler Stephens (@TylerStephens80) January 30, 2022
Stephens is a 6'6", 229 pound sophomore from Braceville, OH. Stephens was a backup at Buffalo in 2021 but still managed to lead all UB tight ends with 15 catches for 157 receiving yards and a touchdown. Stephens redshirted as a true freshman in 2019 and only played in 4 games during his redshirt freshman season of 2020. He was a record-setter in high school at LaBrea High in Ohio with a school-record 79 touchdowns during his senior season.
The commitment train kept rolling late Sunday morning when former Auburn defensive lineman Ian Mathews pledged to play at Missouri.
This what yall wanted? LETS DO IT! #committed @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/CoJPVOIlhS— Ian Mathews🖤 (@Bigiannnn) January 30, 2022
Matthews did not play as a true freshman at Auburn in 2021. He had an impressive senior season at Pacelli High School in Columbus, GA with 18.5 tackles for loss which included 7 sacks.
The weekend commitments continued the offseason momentum in the transfer portal for Mizzou. On Thursday the Tigers got a key commitment from former Florida linebacker Ty'ron Hopper, who joined his cousin and former North Carolina Tarheel Tyrone Hopper. Both Hoppers are listed as linebackers at their former schools.