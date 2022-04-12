Mizzou added another new face through the transfer portal when former Northern Iowa forward Noah Carter committed to the program on Tuesday.
I’m apart of a bigger plan… God’s plan🙏🏼 I’m happy to announce my commitment to play at the University of Missouri!!!🐯Go Tigers #MIZZOU #LetsGo #BeGreat pic.twitter.com/iXd5IPAXvv— Noah Carter (@noah3carter) April 12, 2022
Carter will be a junior with two years of eligibility remaining. He played three seasons at UNI, including his extra "COVID year", averaging 10.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Carter is coming off his best year as a college player, averaging 15 points per game for the Panthers last season.
The 6'6", 230 pound forward from Dubuque, Iowa contributed right away at UNI, playing in 27 games as a freshman. He steadily improved over three seasons eventually becoming an All-Missouri Valley Conference 2nd team member in 2022 after a breakout season. Carter averaged 17.1 points per game in conference play last year and scored a career-high 33 points against Valpo in January.
With the addition of Carter Missouri now has one more scholarship opening for the 2022-23 season.