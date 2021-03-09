COLUMBIA- The annual "Battle Line Rivalry" football game between Missouri and Arkansas will return to its usual spot on the calendar, the day after Thanksgiving. The schools announced on Tuesday afternoon that 2021's installment of the rivalry game will be played on Friday November 26th at 2:30 pm at Reynolds Stadium in Fayetteville.
2020's edition of the Mizzou-Arkansas rivalry was played on Saturday December 5th due to schedule flexibility that was required because of the pandemic. Missouri won the game 50 to 48 on a last-second field goal.
Missouri is 6-1 against Arkansas since the new tradition of the Battle Line Rivalry was created in 2014.