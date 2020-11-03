COLUMBIA- Mizzou athletes were among many who chose to cast ballots at Mizzou Arena on a busy Election Day. Mizzou athletes and Athletics staff members led a march for social justice on June 3 that ended at the Boone County Courthouse where dozens registered to vote. Tuesday many followed through by voting at one of the largest polling places in the state.
Our voices matter. #Vote #ElectionDay #NewZou 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/egF5iIsfTA— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 3, 2020
"It was really important for our staff and our coaches and our student-athletes to take some action," said Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk.
#IVotedGet out and vote today. Your voice matters! pic.twitter.com/nT7f1BbNne— Cuonzo Martin (@CuonzoMartin) November 3, 2020
"Registering to vote, our Mizzou Athletics Committee on Inclusive Excellence has arranged for speakers. We had speakers as far as what the electoral college is about, here's what the local issues are about. We've had those opportunities over about the past month or so leading right up to having voting right here in the Arena."
You can cast your vote at Mizzou Arena until 7 p.m. We did! #VOTE pic.twitter.com/6s7AKMCCuD— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) November 3, 2020
Sterk said the Athletic Department was happy to help when asked to provide the Arena as a polling place where any voter registered in Boone County could cast their ballot.
"This was going to be a big election year and I went through and the process was really seamless. They did a really good job."