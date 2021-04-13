COLUMBIA- The University of Missouri Athletic Department announced another anonymous gift in excess of 1 million dollars on Tuesday afternoon. The latest donation, totaling $1.1 million, comes from a "long-time St. Louis Tiger fan" according to a Mizzou Athletics news release. Mizzou says it is the ninth gift of 7-figures or more the department has received this fiscal year.
Mizzou has been on the road in recent weeks to solicit donations as the department attempts to fundraise for the football program's new indoor practice facility. The news release said this latest donation will go towards funding for that facility in addition to providing scholarship support for all Mizzou athletes.
"It is extremely rewarding to see the incredible support that this project continues to receive from our loyal donors across the nation," said Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk.
"Our donors have a strong desire to see Mizzou Athletics enjoy success in the nation's toughest conference," Sterk added. "They continue to make the investments necessary to help us reach our goals, and we continue to be extremely grateful for their generous support."
In a separate email to Tiger Scholarship Fund donors on Tuesday the department trumpeted "the anticipation of a return to full capacities throughout the Mizzou Athletics sport complex this fall". This statement reiterates the desire Jim Sterk expressed during the basketball season that full capacity crowds would return to Faurot Field for football season in 2021 and extends that optimism to other Fall sports like soccer and volleyball.