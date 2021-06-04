COLUMBIA - The NCAA granted permission to Mizzou Athletics to set up a GoFundMe page to help Kyra Reeves who lost both her parents to Covid-19.
Reeves is a freshman forward for Mizzou Soccer and she's from Austin, Texas.
Her parents, Chrisla and Jason, passed in February within just five days of each other.
The two supported Kyra throughout her soccer career, taking her to every practice and game.
Jason played football at the University of Texas and used this experience to help Kyra and her brother Jaylon succeed in athletics.
Jason and Chrisla were married for over 23 years before their passing.