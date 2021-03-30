LAWRENCE, Kan. — One of college baseball’s historic rivalries was reignited for the first time since 2012, and yet another edition of the Border War did not fail to disappoint.
Timely hitting, lights-out pitching and some creative baserunning proved not to be enough as Missouri Baseball surrendered a 9-2 lead in the course of one inning to the Kansas Jayhawks. As a result, the Tigers dropped the game in devastating fashion by a score of 10 to 9.
"That black cloud continues to hang over us. It's unacceptable, and we've gotta continue to work. Nobody's going to feel sorry for us," Missouri coach Steve Bieser said postgame.
Even though today’s game marked the first meeting between the two rivals since Missouri left the Big 12 conference, passion from the team and Jayhawk fans alike returned the matchup right back to the glory days.
The first two innings consisted of a pitchers duel, with Kansas starter Everett Hazelwood and Missouri starter Lukas Veinbergs trading scoreless frames.
The remainder of the game failed to follow the same theme.
Missouri broke the scoring stalemate in the top of the third. Starting the inning with a walk and single from Kansas native Ross Lovich, the Tigers successfully pulled off a double steal, moving both runners into scoring position.
Mark Vierling seized the opportunity to lift a single into center field, scoring both runs and giving the Tigers an early lead.
After Veinbergs recorded a quick three outs, Luke Mann padded the lead with a solo moonshot into right center field, aided by strong northernly winds. The home run was Mann’s fourth of the year, leading the team.
With two outs in the inning, Missouri found a creative way to put more runs on the board. Following an RBI single, the Tigers forced a rundown to distract the Kansas defense and score Ross Lovich from third to open a 5-0 lead.
That chased Kansas SP Everhett Hazelwood from the game, allowing 4 earned runs from 3.2 innings pitched.
Like many matchups from the past between the two rivals, the game came with a handful of chippy moments. Both dugouts remained vocal throughout the game, trading comments toward opposing players and umpires.
This tension came to a head in the bottom of the 5th when Kansas’ Tavian Josenberger slid into Vierling’s legs at second base, allowing a runner to score from third.
After a testy exchange between Bieser and the umpire, the crew initiated a review and the umpires ruled interference. As a result, the runners were forced to return, wiping the Jayhawk run from the scoreboard.
Heading into the bottom of the seventh, the Jayhawks found themselves behind by a score of 9-2 with no momentum. The scoreboard looked drastically different 33 minutes later, and the momentum completely shifted.
A series of mistakes from freshman pitcher Austin Troesser allowed three Jayhawk runs to score and quickly put Missouri in a sticky situation.
Bieser pulled Troesser for Ben Pedersen, who promptly surrendered a three-run home run to left that pulled the Jayhawks within one.
Back-to-back hits for the Jayhawks gave them the lead, shifting control of the game into their hands.
By the time Ian Loshe entered the game and finally got the final out of the inning with a strikeout, the damage had been done and control of the game rested firmly with the Jayhawks.
After a scoreless eighth, the Tigers' last hope rested with Kansas native Jackson Lancaster, but the junior grounded into a double play that ended the ballgame.
"You really expect to be able hold that lead," Bieser said. "We can't ever think we have enough."
Missouri falls to 8-16 with the loss, and will prepare for a tough three-game series in Columbia against Texas A&M starting Thursday.