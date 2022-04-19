COLUMBIA - Mizzou baseball defeated Missouri State Tuesday night by a score of 6-5. It's the third straight win for the Tigers and their fourth win in their last five games.
Another Tiger W 👏👏#MIZ | #C2E🐯⚾ pic.twitter.com/dtOGg8SKM1— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) April 20, 2022
It was a battle to the end. Heading into the 9th Mizzou led 6 to 4, but the Bears were able to load the bases before Missouri pitcher Austin Troesser walked in a batter making it 6-5.
Mizzou then made a pitching change with 2 outs in the 9th, bringing in Ian Lohse. Lohse was able to strike the last batter out, capping off the win.
A 5-run third inning provided most of the scoring for the Tigers. Luke Mann started the fun with a 2-run home run. Tre Morris then doubled in 2 more runs before scoring on a wild pitch himself.
Christian Wall started on the mound, striking out 4 in a three-inning effort. He got the recorded win and Lohse secured the save.
Mizzou will look to stay in the win column against LSU on Thursday in Baton Rouge. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPNU.