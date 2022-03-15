COLUMBIA - Mizzou Baseball dominated SLU Tuesday afternoon 18-4 in 7 innings. That makes it three straight wins for the Tigers who are off to a 12-2 start to the season.
Once the Tigers scored their initial six runs in the bottom of the first, they never looked back. They also exploded for 8 runs in the 6th inning. In total, they had 18 runs on 17 hits.
Only needed 7 😤😤#MIZ | #C2E🐯⚾ pic.twitter.com/r52BnCakeJ— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) March 15, 2022
Jacob Kush got the win on the mound. He had three strikeouts and one run surrendered in 3.1 innings of relief. Nathan Landry started the game on the mound for Mizzou. He surrendered 2 runs in 1.2 innings. He also struck out three.
The top batters on the night for the Tigers were Nander De Sedas and Fox Leum. De Sedas went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, two runs, and a triple. Leum added three RBIs and a run also on 2-3 hitting.
Mizzou faces a tall task in this weekend's SEC-opening series on the road against 4th ranked Vanderbilt. The first game of the series starts Friday at 7 p.m.