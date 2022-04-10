KNOXVILLE - Mizzou Baseball took the loss against No. 1 Tennessee in the final game of a three-game series. The Volunteers swept the Tigers this weekend.
After two rough losses to Tennessee, Missouri looked to recover in today's game. The game started slow for both sides, but Tennessee got on the board in the fourth inning. By the end of the fifth, the Volunteers led 4-0.
The Tigers came alive in the seventh inning. Mike Coletta doubled to start off the inning. He scored on a long double from Nander De Sedas. Josh Day picked up an RBI with a ground out, giving Mizzou the lead 4-2.
In the ninth, Day drove in Ross Lovich with a sacrifice fly, making the score 4-3. The Tigers couldn't get another run across.
Austin Marozas threw the first five innings, giving up four runs on four hits. Nathan Landry took over after the fifth, throwing three scoreless innings. Nander de Sedas went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Josh Day also went 2-for-4, with 2 RBIs and a double of his own.
Head coach Steve Bieser addressed the close loss to the No. 1-ranked Volunteers.
“Just a really well-played game for both teams. We didn't get that big hit there at the end and we had some opportunities early in the game to do some things and we just couldn't come up with a big hit," he said.
After today's game, Missouri has a record of 18-11, with an SEC record of 3-9. The Tigers became the fourth team this season to hold Tennessee to four runs or less.
The Tigers return home Tuesday to begin a homestand with a game against Western Illinois. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Taylor Stadium.