The Missouri Baseball team has hired Brian DeLunas as its new pitching coach, a source confirmed to KOMU 8 Sports on Monday evening. DeLunas accepted the position on Monday afternoon and replaces Fred Corral. Corral left the program in late May following a disastrous 2021 season where the Tiger pitching staff ranked last in the SEC in team ERA and issued more walks than any other team in the nation. D1Baseball.com first reported that DeLunas was close to finalizing a deal to take the job at Missouri.
DeLunas is a St. Louis native who went to Oakville High School. He began his career in the prep ranks at CBC High School before starting his own pitching academy. DeLunas joined the Seattle Mariners organization in 2018 before leaving the team after the 2020 season and joining the New York Mets.