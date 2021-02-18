PHOENIX, Az. - Mizzou baseball's 344 day off-season is finally coming to an end. The Tigers will step on the field for their first game since March of 2020 as they open the regular season at Grand Canyon University on Friday.
Time to round out that 2021 📆, #Mizzou fans❗ The Tigers' non-con slate is set 👏🔗: https://t.co/NfhR1g4sCC#C2E 🐯⚾ pic.twitter.com/ACSv8tQOLS— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) February 1, 2021
Head Coach Steve Bieser said his players are pumped up. "It’s been a long time since we’ve competed against an outside opponent and we’re ready for that."
The Tigers were 11-5 last season and on a seven-game winning streak when the SEC cancelled all remaining games due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Veteran players are getting another chance. Sitting in the middle of the lineup are Mark Vierling, Chad McDaniel and Brandt Belk.
Belk, the first-baseman transfer from Pepperdine, is an offensive weapon after leading the Tigers with a .457 batting average and driving in nine runs in just 9 games in 2020.
McDaniel will stand out behind home plate. The catcher recorded a .991 fielding percentage last season and sat on the Buster Posey Award Watch List back-to-back seasons.
"We’ve got a lot of experience in that lineup and guys understand what’s expected of them, what our system is and how we’re going to attack it," Bieser said.
The four-game series begins at 4 p.m. on Friday and includes a doubleheader on Saturday.