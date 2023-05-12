COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers won their second-straight series opener Friday with a 13-3 run rule victory over the Georgia Bulldogs.
Chandler Murphy grabbed the win for Missouri on the mound, throwing four strikeouts in five plus innings for the Tigers.
Luke Mann opened up the game with a two-run home run to grab the lead in the first inning for Missouri.
Mann wasn't done for the night. Back-to-back solo home runs with Hank Zeisler capped a four-run second inning to lead by six against Georgia.
The two home runs for Mann gave him sole possession of second place on Missouri's all-time home run list with 47. That puts him two away from tying Jacob Priday for the record.
The Bulldogs got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning with leadoff solo home run by Connor Tate. But the Tigers got that run back and more with a bases-loaded balk and Ty Wilmsmeyer RBI infield single to make the game 8-1.
Georgia did appear to take the game out of a run rule situation in the sixth inning with two RBI singles to cut their deficit to five.
But Wilmsmeyer opened it back up in the bottom of the inning with a three-run homer to make it 11-3.
Ross Lovich followed that up in the seventh with a solo home run of his own before Tre Morris hit a walk-off RBI single for the run rule win.
The solo home run for Lovich gave him the hitting cycle. He achieved this by hitting a double in the first inning, an RBI triple in the second inning, a single in the third inning and that home run in the seventh inning.
Missouri (28-20, 8-17 SEC) will look to take the series against Georgia (28-22, 10-15 SEC) on senior day, which is May 13.