COLUMBIA - Missouri Tigers Baseball were braving the rain but 'walking on sunshine' after winning their game against Southern Illinois Edwardsville 12-2 in seven innings.
In the first inning, Cougars Brett Johnson homered to give SIUE an early 1-0 lead. The Tigers would answer to score two runs in the bottom of the first, as SIUE pitcher Colby Rogers walked five straight batters in the first inning.
In the second, the tigers would settle in pitching wise and Rogers would continue to struggle for the Cougars. Tigers' Ross Lovich scored with tagging on Luke Mann's fly ball from center and Fox Leum scored on a SIUE error. Singles from Nander De Sedas, Ty Wilmsmeyer, Lovich capped off the seven-run second inning for the Tigers.
The Tigers would continue to keep scoring in the game. MU's Carlos Pena grounded out to score Luke Mann in the third inning and Lovich filed out to right field to score De Sedas in bottom the of the fourth.
The Cougars would have a little spark of offense in the seventh inning with a double from Richie Well to score Matthew Klein, making the score 11-2 Tigers. The Tigers Justin Colon would walk it off, scoring on a fielder's choice off the bat of Pena.
For pitching, Tigers Christian Wall pitched three innings facing 11 batters, dealing 55 total pitches, throwing three strikeouts, giving up one hit for one run. Tigers Kyle Potthoff came in relief pitching to close out the game for four innings with 37 total pitches giving up three hits, one walk, and one run. Starting pitcher for the Cougars Colby Rogers is credited with the loss going 1.2 innings facing 17 batters, giving up two hits, nine runs, 9 walks and 83 pitches.
The Tigers improve to 15-7 and will play a home game against South Carolina on Friday.