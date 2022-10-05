GREENVILLE, SC - Jordan Butler officially committed to the Missouri Tigers men's basketball team Wednesday.
Butler is a 7-foot center from Greenville, South Carolina. The 4-star recruit picked Mizzou over Auburn and South Carolina. He announced his decision at the high school he attends, Christ Church Episcopal School.
A BIG addition for #Mizzou Hoops.How big? 7-Footer Jordan Butler is coming to CoMo.Here's the moment he picked @MizzouHoops over Auburn & South CarolinaWATCH⤵️ pic.twitter.com/LOhS50KjZQ— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) October 5, 2022
"Honestly after my visit, I was leaning that way (committing to Missouri). And then thinking about it, thinking about it. I talked to my mom. We prayed over it. I just felt peace. I just felt peace immediately, and I was like "yup this is my school." Butler said when asked about his decision to commit to Mizzou.
Butler is the third player to commit to the Tigers' 2023 class. He joins another pair of 4-star recruits in Trent Pierce and Anthony Robinson.
"You know the major thing was you know, how well they develop their players and get them to the league. Their resume is really good, I want to be an NBA player and I think that's my best chance." Butler said.
Mizzou tips-off the 2022 season at home against Southern Indiana on Nov. 7.