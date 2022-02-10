The Missouri Tigers fell short on the road against Tennessee. The Volunteers were able to utilize their size advantage to rebound and defend effectively, winning 76-62.
Both teams looked to improve on its recent performances. The Tigers hope to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Ole Miss. Mizzou lost by 16 points, its worst loss of the season prior to playing Tennessee.
Tennessee have lost its last two matchups, including three of its last four matchups. The Volunteers were 8-2 in SEC headed into the game, only trailing No. 1 South Carolina.
The Volunteers started the game off on a 13-5 run. However turnovers proved to be problematic for Tennessee, as they committed eight turnovers in the first quarter.
The first quarter was all tied up and competitive, but that would change for the Tigers.
Tigers forward LaDazhia Blackwell committed her third foul with about 7:30 in the second quarter. Tennessee were able to take control rebounding the basketball and scoring from the interior.
"Tennessee is a long team," Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton said. "[They've] got great length, one of the taller teams we will play."
The Volunteers were able to fluster the Tigers on the defensive side. Tennessee blocked seven shots and forced the Tigers to shoot 39% from the floor.
The Tigers were able to keep the game within five-points heading towards the locker rooms. Tigers guard Aijah Blackwell was a big contributor scoring eight points, grabbing seven rebounds and snatching two steals.
"There's flashes of grittiness," Pingeton said. "But I would say we are inconsistent right now, certainly a lot of room for improvement."
The second half opened with Tennessee looking like a rejuvenated roster. The Tigers were only able to score six points, and were outscored in the quarter by 20. The Tigers shot just 3-for-18 in the third quarter.
This proved to be the nail in the coffin, even after a competitive start to the fourth quarter. Tigers junior guard Lauren Hansen contributed a team-high 22 points off the bench.
"I felt like Lauren handled it like a champ," Pingeton said. "I thought she came out and really competed and played hard."
The Tigers have five more conference games left on the schedule before the SEC Tournament in March. The Tigers will host Arkansas on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Mizzou Arena.