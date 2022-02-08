NASHVILLE - Vanderbilt defeated the Missouri Tigers Tuesday night 70-62. The loss now brings the Tigers record to 9-14 on the season.
WATCH: "We gotta be the aggressor..." said Javon Pickett after #Mizzou's 70-62 loss versus Vanderbilt. pic.twitter.com/btH5BFn6mV— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) February 9, 2022
Javon Pickett was the lead scorer for Mizzou with an efficient 15 points on 7-10 shooting off the bench. Pickett returned to the lineup after missing 2 games due to a concussion. The Tigers also got contributions from Kobe Brown and DaJuan Gordon who both had 9 points. Brown also added 9 rebounds.
Overall it was a struggle for Mizzou offensively. Vanderbilt held to them just 41% from the field and 20% from 3. Cuonzo Martin was displeased by his team's offensive effort.
WATCH:"Especially in the 1st half, I thought we settled,"said #Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin regarding the disparity in free throw attempts between the Tigers and Commodores. pic.twitter.com/2RLb2grtwi— KOMU 8 Sports (@KOMUsports) February 9, 2022
"One thing I always say is, 'They come to see Mizzou play. They come to see a team play. You've got to share the ball. You have to move the ball. You have to play as one.'"
3 pointers and free throws were key to Vanderbilt's victory. The Commodores shot 8-18 from the 3 point line and 24-35 on free throws. Mizzou was just 5-25 from three point range. Vandy also cleaned Mizzou on the boards with 38 to the Tigers 31.
Scottie Pippen Jr. also had a big night with 19 points on 6-13 shooting. He continues to score at a high rate on the season averaging 18.7 points per game.
Mizzou will look to get back into the win column against Ole Miss at home on Saturday. Tip off is slated for 7:30 p.m.