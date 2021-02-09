COLUMBIA- The Missouri men's basketball team travels to Oxford to face the Ole Miss Rebels tonight at 8 pm CT. The Tigers are looking to extend their three-game winning-streak after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide last Saturday 68-65.
The 10th ranked Tigers enter the game with a (13-3) overall record, (6-3) SEC record compared to Ole Miss, who has a (10-8) overall record and a (5-6) SEC record.
"Mizzou Basketball is all about getting better, getting tougher and maxing out," said Mizzou Assistant Coach Cornell Mann. "And I don't think we've maxed out yet."
The Tigers will battle against history against the Rebels. Missouri's all-time record versus Ole Miss is just (3-13). Of the three total wins, only one has come on the road at Oxford.
But the Tigers have been considered underdogs in the SEC for the season as they were predicted to finish 10th in the conference and they are now ranked 10th in the nation.
"You know when that happened it was like, man, the SEC must be really, really good, which of course it is. But if we're tenth, then there's some teams that are going to tear up the land," said Mann.
For Missouri to overcome its history against Ole Miss, they will need consistent shooting from Xavier Pinson and Mark Smith, especially from 3-point range. The Tigers were 15% from deep against Alabama with Smith shooting just 1 for 8.
Missouri will look to senior Jeremiah Tilmon in the paint as the Rebels may be without senior Khadim Sy, who has been limited due to a concussion and averaged 13 points in the two games against Missouri last year.
Missouri has to protect the ball as the rebels average 8.4 steals per game, while the Tigers on average turn the ball over 13.6 times per game, so they will look to Pinson, Dru Smith, and Drew Buggs for ball-handling.
Missouri seems to be ready for Ole Miss as Kobe Brown stated, "We came in with the right mindset and kept that mindset and still have that mindset. So, we're just gonna keep running with it and we're just blessed to be where we are."
Ole Miss is coming off two thrillers this past week as they defeated ranked Tennessee at home 52-50 and Auburn on the road in OT 86-84. The Rebels will be lead by junior Jarkel Joiner, senior Romello White, and Senior Devontae Shuler, who made the game-winning shot against Auburn.
The Tigers will be playing Ole Miss on the SEC network at 8:00 PM CST.