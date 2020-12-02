COLUMBIA- The Mizzou men's basketball team upset the 21st ranked Oregon Ducks Wednesday at the neutral-site of Omaha. The Tigers improved to (2-0) on the season.
"I think they've won 3 Pac-12 Championships in the last 5 years and they've got the Final Four pedigree so they've got the culture and they know what it means to win," said Mizzou Head Coach Cuonzo Martin after the game. "The game will not be over until the buzzer sounds."
"I thought it was a great team effort," continued Martin. "I thought the guys were hungry, they were excited to play the game and we got great results against a very talented team."
Both teams came out tough with Oregon going up 11-10 early, but that would be the only lead they would have as Mark Smith and the Tiger offense heated up from the outside. Smith hit three 3-pointers in Mizzou's 18-3 run to take the lead in the 1st half.
😳 @MizzouHoops just went on an 18-3 scoring run against the Ducks in the first half pic.twitter.com/kxbEm6Ih2z— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) December 3, 2020
The Tigers led 42-31 at halftime.
Coming out of the break, the Ducks started on a 6-0 run that was snapped by a Xavier Pinson three-pointer.
Pinson, who was quiet in the first half, broke loose for the Tigers in the second putting up 19 in the second half to push Mizzou's lead. Pinson finished with 22 points and 4 rebounds in the Tiger's 83-75 upset over the Ducks.
"Going into halftime I really just told myself I've got to do whatever to get my guys going, do whatever I can to provide," said Pinson.
"I don't know how to explain it but I was just thinking 'win'. We had to make this statement because we hadn't won against a ranked team in the preseason since 2012. So felt like we just had to make this statement."
The game was played in an empty building with no fans to help prevent potential spread of COVID-19.
"We've been joking saying it's 'street ball'," said Martin when asked about playing without fans during the pandemic.
"You just ball like you're back in the neighborhood. And you're just having fun and it shows the passion as a basketball player when you have no fans in the arena."
Mizzou travels to Wichita, Kansas to face Wichita State this Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN2.