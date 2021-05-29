COLUMBIA - Missouri softball, coming off a 2-1 loss Friday night, handily defeated James Madison in game two of the Super Regional on Saturday 7-1. The Tigers forced a third and decisive game on Sunday at 11 am, avoiding elimination with the win in game two.
JMU pitcher Odicci Alexander held the Mizzou bats at bay Friday night, only allowing one hit and one run. The Dukes gave Alexander the nod again in game two, hoping for a similar result.
The Tigers had other plans.
Mizzou struggled to get a solid barrel-to-ball contact in their first appearance against Alexander, but their second time around was a different story.
By the second inning, it was evident that the Tigers had Alexander figured out. Cayla Kessinger, batting in the five-spot in the lineup, started the second-inning magic. Kessinger and the crowd knew right on contact, she got ahold of the ball and sent it over the right-field wall for a solo home run.
Tigers on top! @caylakessinger launches one!— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) May 29, 2021
MIZ 1, JMU 0 - T2
ESPN2#OwnIt🐯🥎 pic.twitter.com/gRj7VbU5NW
With two on, nine-batter Abby George stepped up and put a ball in the infield, reaching on a throwing error to first, and scoring another run for Mizzou on the error.
Then, back to the top of the order to Brooke Wilmes who hit three home runs in the three regional games, and she would step up here again. With two runners on base, Wilmes smashed a three-run home run over the fence.
BOOM! 3-Run blast from @WilmesBrooke!— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) May 29, 2021
MIZ 5, JMU 0 - T2
ESPN2#OwnIt🐯🥎 pic.twitter.com/qm3fFPXTi9
Hatti Moore knocked a ball in play for an RBI single to finish off the second. The Tigers walked out of that inning leading 6-0.
Missouri's outstanding second inning forced JMU to make a pitching change, putting Alissa Humphrey in the circle. The change posed no challenge for Kessinger in the third inning who once again sent a solo homer over the wall to extend Mizzou's lead to 7-0.
The incredible start allowed freshman pitcher Laurin Krings to have a stress-free outing in the circle. She struck out 10 Dukes in game two and held them to a single run late in the bottom of the seventh inning.
"We're playing on Sunday! I mean, we knew, never say die and we had to come out and we had to compete. Backs up against the wall. We were playing for tomorrow and we got ourselves there," Missouri Softball Head Coach Larissa Anderson said.
Game three will be Sunday at 11 a.m. on ESPN, with the winner advancing to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.
The Tigers are likely to start sophomore Jordan Weber in the circle. She has been dominant, throwing a no-hitter, a one-hitter and a three-hitter in her past three outings. JMU is likely to counter with Odicci Alexander again, back in the circle for her third straight day.
Mizzou is attempting to advance to their first Women's College World Series appearance since 2011.