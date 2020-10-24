COLUMBIA - Missouri football beat SEC East rival, Kentucky 20-10, on Saturday at Faurot Field.
Missouri running back Larry Rountree III led the way as he was a force to be reckoned with by rushing for 126 yards and 2 touchdowns on a heavy 37 carries.
“He’s got an infectious smile and personality. He’s bought into everything we’ve asked him to do" said Missouri Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz. "He’s a captain on our football team which means he has the respect of our locker room and he’s certainly got my respect as a head coach.”
"I feel good just getting over that hump," Rountree said after Missouri's first win over Kentucky since 2014.
"It was like a little flea just flicking our ear."
Missouri’s quarterback Connor Bazelak had another solid start throwing for 201 yards on 21-30 passing.
Rountree III started scoring in the second quarter followed by a 50 yard field goal by Kentucky’s kicker, Mark Ruffolo. The Tigers led 10-3 at halftime.
Missouri’s offensive line led the charge as the Tigers produced over 220 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Rountree III added another touchdown on a 1 yard rush in the third quarter to give the Tigers a 17-3 lead.
Overall, time of possession was a huge reason for the Tiger’s success Saturday as they had the ball for over 43 minutes, while Kentucky had only 17.
“I’m shocked at these stats. I’ve never been in a football game like this," Drinkwitz said.
“You’ve got no shot to win the game if you don’t stop the run against Kentucky. That’s what they do," Drinkwitz added. “It’s all a ball control type game. There’s really no other way about it than to beat them at their own game.”
Rountree moved into third place on Missouri's all-time rushing list with his 126 yards on the ground against Kentucky.
"It's a shocker to me because I never thought it was gonna happen," Rountree said. "I'm just worried about my teammates and running for them for a greater cause."
“I’m just really proud of them, both sides of the ball," Drinkwitz said. "They played the game exactly how we wanted it to be played in order to win. And that doesn’t happen very often, especially against a really good football.”