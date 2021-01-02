Weather Alert

ILZ095>097-MOZ018-019-026-027-034>036-041-042-047-048-050-031100- /O.NEW.KLSX.FG.Y.0001.210102T2033Z-210103T1800Z/ Adams IL-Audrain MO-Boone MO-Brown IL-Callaway MO-Cole MO-Knox MO- Lewis MO-Marion MO-Moniteau MO-Monroe MO-Pike IL-Pike MO-Ralls MO- Shelby MO- Including the cities of Bowling Green, Columbia, Fulton, Hannibal, Jefferson City, Mexico, Mount Sterling, Pittsfield, and Quincy 233 PM CST Sat Jan 2 2021 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central and northeast Missouri and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until noon CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. && $$