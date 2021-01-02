FAYETTEVILLE, AR- Jeremiah Tilmon and Xavier Pinson combined for 48 of Missouri's 81 points and Mark Smith chipped in with 11 more points as the 12th ranked Tigers responded to their blow-out loss to Tennessee on Wednesday with a road win at Arkansas on Saturday afternoon.
"That's more like us," said head coach Cuonzo Martin. "You play with a level of grit and toughness and I thought we had some conviction on the defensive side of the ball."
"Man, it was a big difference. The Tennessee game was a slump," said junior guard Xavier Pinson. "We don't mope on the past but that was horrible.
"We couldn't complain about what happened last week or last game. We just had to do our best to get right back in the gym and work as hard as we could to come back even better than we were that game."
Tilmon led the way with a game-high 25 points along with 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Xavier Pinson scored 23 points, including making 12 of this 15 free throws, while adding 4 assists and 5 rebounds.
"He (Pinson) has the mentality to score and you want to be aggressive like that," said Martin.
Pinson and Tilmon connected on pick and roll lob plays several times to establish Mizzou's offense.
"Today we we were just using it," said Tilmon, who said the two players work on the play frequently in practice. "It was working for us."
"Conference play is a long season," said Martin. "I think what I've learned the last 4 years is the confidence of players can go way down."
"It's a very fragile state when you lose a game," added Martin. "You've got to have some guys in that locker room that have some grit to them, some toughness to them and get to the next game."
The Tigers improved to (7-1) while they handed the Razorbacks (9-1) their first loss of of the season. Mizzou stays on the road to take on Mississippi State in Starkville on Tuesday night at 8 pm CT.