A source confirmed reports on Saturday that Mizzou is close to hiring Cleveland State's Dennis Gates as the university's new men's basketball coach. ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported late Friday night that Mizzou was close to ending its search for a new coach by targeting Gates. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch and PowerMizzou.com both reported that Gates will be the choice pending approval by the Missouri Board of Curators, information that a KOMU 8 source confirmed on Saturday afternoon.
Gates, who took over the Cleveland State program starting with the 2019-20 season, is the two time Horizon League Coach of the Year. He has led the Vikings to the NCAA Tournament once in three seasons, losing to Houston in the 1st round in 2021. Gates' overall record as head coach at Cleveland State is 50-40.
Cleveland State just wrapped up a 20-11 season with a 1st round loss in the NIT to Xavier. Prior to his time at Cleveland State Gates was an assistant to Leonard Hamilton at Florida State. He was on the bench in Tallahassee for 8 years, including FSU's 2018 Elite Eight run that started with a 1st round win over Missouri.